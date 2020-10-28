Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili claims to have won Saskatoon Meewasin

Send this page to someone via email

While Elections Saskatchewan is working to complete the second preliminary vote, the leader of the official Opposition says he won his riding.

Saskatchewan New Democratic Party (NDP) Leader Ryan Meili held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon saying he won the Saskatoon Meewasin constituency.

However, Global News is still waiting on mail-in ballot results from Elections Saskatchewan.

The political parties did have scrutineers present at the count, which got underway on Wednesday morning. Meili also says the NDP have won the ridings of Saskatoon Eastview, and Saskatoon Riversdale, but lost the ridings of Prince Albert Northcote and Saskatoon Riversdale to the Saskatchewan Party.

Story continues below advertisement

With 50 out of 51 polls reporting on Monday night, Meili was trailing 83 votes behind Saskatchewan Party candidate Rylund Hunter.

Incumbent Meili is contesting Saskatoon Meewasin in a general election for the first time as party leader.

He won the riding over the Saskatchewan Party’s Brent Penner by 704 votes in a 2017 byelection after the death of Roger Parent in 2016. Parent had held the riding for the Sask Party since 2011.

In addition to the Sask. Party’s Hunter, Meili is up against Green Party candidate Jacklin Andrews.

FULL COVERAGE: 2020 Saskatchewan Election

The past two Saskatchewan NDP leaders, Dwain Lingenfelter and Cam Broten, lost their seats in 2011 and 2016, respectively.

Global News declared a Saskatchewan Party majority government on Monday.

Saskatoon Meewasin is one of six races that were too close to call on Monday night.

Check back for updates…