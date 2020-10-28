Mail in ballot counting begins in Saskatchewan, with tight races in 6 ridings

Send this page to someone via email

The counting of more than 40,000 mail-in ballots cast in Saskatchewan’s provincial election begins Wednesday.

The Saskatchewan Party won a fourth straight majority on election night Monday.

Elections Saskatchewan says that based on ballots counted that night, the Sask. Party is leading in 50 seats, while the Opposition NDP sits at 11.

It says officials will start counting mail-in ballots in constituencies where the margin of votes between candidates is less than the number of vote-by-mail ballots.

One of those candidates locked in a tight race is NDP Leader Ryan Meili.

He’s trailing Saskatchewan Party candidate Rylund Hunter by 83 votes in Saskatoon Meewasin, which Meili won in a byelection in 2017.

More than 1,600 mail-in ballots were issued in the constituency.

The NDP hopes to avoid a repeat of the 2011 and 2016 elections, when its leaders lost their seats then resigned, triggering leadership contests. The party has been out of power since 2007.

Elections Saskatchewan also said a final count will be done after any mail-in ballots still in transit arrive by next week’s deadline.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said he’s spoken to his candidates who are locked in tight races with the NDP in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

On Monday, he said he plans to get started on reconvening the legislature for a fall session, meeting with caucus and appointing a new cabinet.

He said his newly-formed government’s first priority will be to introduce a home renovation tax credit promised in the campaign.

