Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Decision to ease some restrictions in Peel Region ‘reckless,’ Ontario Hospital Association says

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ottawa to move to ‘Orange Restrict’ level, Peel to ‘Red Control’' Coronavirus: Ottawa to move to ‘Orange Restrict’ level, Peel to ‘Red Control’
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Friday that Ottawa would be moving to “Orange Restrict” level of the province’s new COVID-19 system and Peel Region will be moved up to the “Red Control” level.

The head of the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) is slamming the provincial government’s decision to ease some restrictions in Peel Region.

Anthony Dale released a statement shortly after the government made the announcement.

“Given the powerful evidence of spread of the COVID-19 virus in the region, including 280 new cases today, the decision to proceed with reopening is reckless and must be reversed immediately given the risks it poses to area hospitals, particularly William Osler Health System,” Dale said.

Read more: Peel Region only one in coronavirus red zone as Ontario switches to colour-coded system

On Friday, the provincial government announced that Peel Region would move to the red zone under the province’s new colour-coded coronavirus system.

While the label is the strictest under the new system before a lockdown, it allows for the partial reopening of indoor dining and gyms.

Story continues below advertisement

In the red category, among other things, the region can have indoor restaurant dining limited to 10 people and have gyms limited to 10 people indoors.

This was not allowed under modified Stage 2.

Premier Doug Ford acknowledged that health officials in Peel had requested the region spend an additional week in modified Stage 2, but called the switch to the red zone a “happy compromise,” saying he also had to take into account requests from local mayors and other stakeholders.

Trending Stories

The new measures take effect at midnight.

Dale said the OHA is consulting with members and other experts on the government’s framework and will provide recommendations on it early next week.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19OntarioHealthOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Peel RegionOntario Hospital AssociationOHAPeel Region Restrictions
Flyers
More weekly flyers