Decision to ease some restrictions in Peel Region ‘reckless,’ Ontario Hospital Association says

Send this page to someone via email

The head of the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) is slamming the provincial government’s decision to ease some restrictions in Peel Region.

Anthony Dale released a statement shortly after the government made the announcement.

“Given the powerful evidence of spread of the COVID-19 virus in the region, including 280 new cases today, the decision to proceed with reopening is reckless and must be reversed immediately given the risks it poses to area hospitals, particularly William Osler Health System,” Dale said.

On Friday, the provincial government announced that Peel Region would move to the red zone under the province’s new colour-coded coronavirus system.

While the label is the strictest under the new system before a lockdown, it allows for the partial reopening of indoor dining and gyms.

Story continues below advertisement

In the red category, among other things, the region can have indoor restaurant dining limited to 10 people and have gyms limited to 10 people indoors.

This was not allowed under modified Stage 2.

Given the powerful evidence of spread of #COVID19 in the Region of Peel, including 280 new cases today, the decision to proceed with reopening is reckless and must be reversed immediately given the risks it poses to area hospitals, particularly @OslerHealth #onpoli pic.twitter.com/lmFOOsfrdz — Ont. Hospital Assoc. (@OntHospitalAssn) November 6, 2020

Premier Doug Ford acknowledged that health officials in Peel had requested the region spend an additional week in modified Stage 2, but called the switch to the red zone a “happy compromise,” saying he also had to take into account requests from local mayors and other stakeholders.

The new measures take effect at midnight.

Dale said the OHA is consulting with members and other experts on the government’s framework and will provide recommendations on it early next week.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from The Canadian Press