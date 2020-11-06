Montreal police bust party in parking garage before it begins

Send this page to someone via email

Preparations for an illegal party inside a Côte-des-Neiges parking garage were averted thanks to a good samaritan who alerted police.

Officers were shocked by what they discovered on location, after receiving the tip on Wednesday.

They believe everything was in place to host a possible wedding ceremony.

Tables, chairs cutlery, and other decorative items rented from a nearby store were found in the garage. Bottled water and food warmers were also found on site.

Police confirm they believe a large gathering was in the works — far from the public’s eye.

“On the scene, several elements lead officers to believe a festive event was in preparation and possibly a large number of people were attending this event. This type of gathering is completely prohibited by current health and safety measures,” said SPVM spokesperson Julien Lévesque.

An investigation is underway and the party supplies have been removed.

Quebec recently announced it will be extending restrictions in the province’s coronavirus red zones until Nov. 23.

In designated red zones, gyms, bars and entertainment venues are closed, while restaurants are allowed to provide takeout or delivery. Most indoor and outdoor gatherings outside work settings are also banned.

Red zone restrictions prohibit indoor gatherings, whether in public or private spaces, with the exception of religious and funeral services, which can have a maximum of 25 people present. For funeral services, the organizer must keep a register of people present.