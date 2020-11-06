Quebec adds 1,133 new cases, 25 more deaths linked to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,133 new cases of the novel coronavirus Friday as the province continues to try and crack the plateau in its daily tally of infections.

There were 25 additional deaths attributable to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Five of those fatalities occurred in the last 24 hours.

The province’s caseload stands at 112,189, while recoveries have topped 95,000. Since March, there have been 6,403 deaths.

Health Minister Christian Dubé took to social media to ask citizens to continue abiding by public health measures.

“As the weekend approaches, I invite all Quebecers to be extra careful and to maintain their efforts to reduce contact,” he said. “We need everyone’s co-operation to bring down the number of cases.”

Hospitalizations rose by one to 539. Of those patients, the number in intensive care dropped by five to 77.

Authorities say 28,807 tests were conducted Wednesday, the latest day for which testing data is available. There have been 3,245,870 tests to date.

Quebec Premier François Legault announced Thursday he had no intention of scaling back shutdowns in areas on the highest alert, including Montreal and Quebec City.

He said the number of new cases of the virus remains too high to lift the measures in place, including the closure of dining rooms and gyms.

Restrictions aimed to slow the spread of COVID-19 in designated red zones are in effect until at least Nov. 23.

