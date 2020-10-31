COVID-19: Montreal police break up party, 83 people face fines of up to $5,000

Police say they were called to a location on Louvain Street, where they intervened on people who were not wearing masks nor respecting the two-metre distancing regulation.

READ MORE: Quebec reports 1,064 new cases of COVID-19, 15 additional deaths

Authorities say the 83 individuals were identified and could be fined up to $5,000 each, in addition to being fined for not having a liquor licence. Officers say they also seized drugs at the location.

In a statement issued Saturday, police say they are reminding people to respect the COVID-19 public health measures.