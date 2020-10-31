Quebec reports 1,064 new cases of COVID-19, 15 additional deaths

Quebec is reporting 1,064 new cases of COVID-19 today and 15 additional deaths linked to the virus.
Provincial public health authorities say 503 people are currently in hospital due to the novel coronavirus, a decline of 12 from the day before.
Of those, 82 are in intensive care, an increase of one from the day before.
Public health said six of the additional deaths took place within the past 24-hours, with the rest taking place at an earlier date.
Quebec conducted 28,222 COVID-19 tests on Oct. 29, the most recent date for which data is available.
The provincial health department has now reported 106,016 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec and 6,246 deaths linked to the virus.
