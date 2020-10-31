Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Quebec reports 1,064 new cases of COVID-19, 15 additional deaths

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2020 11:58 am
A woman all bundled up walks past a COVID-19 test clinic during a brisk morning in Montreal, on Friday, October 30, 2020.
A woman all bundled up walks past a COVID-19 test clinic during a brisk morning in Montreal, on Friday, October 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec is reporting 1,064 new cases of COVID-19 today and 15 additional deaths linked to the virus.

Provincial public health authorities say 503 people are currently in hospital due to the novel coronavirus, a decline of 12 from the day before.

Of those, 82 are in intensive care, an increase of one from the day before.

READ MORE: Montreal at stable but ‘uncomfortable’ coronavirus plateau, public health says

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Public health said six of the additional deaths took place within the past 24-hours, with the rest taking place at an earlier date.

Quebec conducted 28,222 COVID-19 tests on Oct. 29, the most recent date for which data is available.

The provincial health department has now reported 106,016 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec and 6,246 deaths linked to the virus.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Quebec red zones enter restrictions extension, premier reassures Quebecers' Coronavirus: Quebec red zones enter restrictions extension, premier reassures Quebecers
Coronavirus: Quebec red zones enter restrictions extension, premier reassures Quebecers
© 2020 The Canadian Press
