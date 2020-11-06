Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 6

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

Peel Region to move to red zone while Toronto stays in modified Stage 2

Peel Region will be under the highest COVID-19 alert level short of a lockdown as Ontario shifts to a tiered and colour-coded system for managing pandemic measures.

The provincial government released a list Friday classifying each public health unit under the new red, orange, yellow and green risk level system — a change that will take effect at midnight.

The move comes as heightened restrictions were set to expire in three hot spots, including Peel Region.

Another of the hot spots, Toronto, will remain under a modified Stage 2 — the restriction classification system previously used by the government — for a week.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,003 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Of those:

300 were recorded in Toronto

280 were recorded in Peel Region

125 were recorded in York Region

41 were recorded in Halton Region

24 were recorded in Durham Region

Ontario reports 1,003 COVID-19 cases on Friday

Ontario reported 1,003 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 81,693.

The death toll in the province rose to 3,209 as 14 more deaths were reported.

Nearly 41,300 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 949 from the previous day.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,986 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 10 deaths.

There are 86 current outbreaks in homes, a decrease of three.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Government figures show there have been a total of 2,628 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 1,484 among students and 328 among staff (816 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 85 more cases from the previous day.

There have been a total of 496 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of eight (three new child cases and five new staff cases).

— With files from The Canadian Press