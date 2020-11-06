Ontario reports 1,003 new coronavirus cases, 14 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,003 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 81,693.

Friday’s case count is an increase from Thursday’s which saw 998 cases and Wednesday’s at 987. Active cases in Ontario now stand at 8,398.

According to Friday’s provincial report, 300 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 280 in Peel Region, 125 in York Region, 43 in Ottawa and 41 in Halton Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 40 new cases.

The death toll in the province rose to 3,209 as 14 more deaths were reported.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 41,300 tests were processed in the last 24 hours — an increase as testing numbers had dipped below 30,000 earlier in the week. The government has said it hoped to increase testing capacity to 50,000 per day by mid-October, and 68,000 tests per day by mid-November.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario is reporting 1,003 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 300 new cases in Toronto, 280 in Peel and 125 in York Region. There are 949 more resolved cases and nearly 41,300 tests completed. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 6, 2020

There is currently a backlog of 47,074 tests that need results. A total of 5,305,836 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

39,403 people are male — an increase of 482 cases.

41,882 people are female — an increase of 516 cases.

8,801people are 19 and under — an increase of 141 cases.

29,504 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 337 cases.

23,286 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 294 cases.

12,156 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 132 cases.

7,934 people are 80 and over — an increase of 97 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Story continues below advertisement

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

Meanwhile, 70,086 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 85 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 949 from the previous day.

Ontario has 380 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (down by one from the previous day), with 86 patients in an intensive care unit (unchanged) and 49 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by one). Hospitalizations have overall steadily increased over the past several weeks.

The newly reported numbers for Friday’s report are valid as of Thursday afternoon.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement