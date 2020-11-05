Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at Halifax bar, Sobeys Clayton Park

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 5, 2020 5:25 pm
A Sobeys grocery store is seen in Halifax on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2014.
A Sobeys grocery store is seen in Halifax on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Nova Scotia Health Public Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at the Bitter End Martini Bar & Restaurant and Sobeys Clayton Park in Halifax.

NSHA health officials say an exposure may have occurred at the Bitter End on Nov. 2 between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Read more: 1 new coronavirus case, 2 recoveries reported by Nova Scotia Thursday

“Anyone present at the location during this time is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19,” says a press release.

The province says anyone exposed may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 16.

The other coronavirus exposure may have occurred at Sobeys Clayton Park on Nov. 3 between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

“It is anticipated anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the above date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 17,” health officials said.

Nova Scotians should do a self-assessment if, in the last 48 hours, they experienced a new or worsening fever or cough.

In addition, they should look for two or more of the following symptoms:

  • sore throat
  • runny nose
  • headache
  • shortness of breath
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaBitter End Martini Bar & RestaurantSobeys Clayton Park
