Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at Halifax bar, Sobeys Clayton Park

Nova Scotia Health Public Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at the Bitter End Martini Bar & Restaurant and Sobeys Clayton Park in Halifax.
NSHA health officials say an exposure may have occurred at the Bitter End on Nov. 2 between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.
“Anyone present at the location during this time is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19,” says a press release.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
The province says anyone exposed may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 16.
The other coronavirus exposure may have occurred at Sobeys Clayton Park on Nov. 3 between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.
“It is anticipated anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the above date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 17,” health officials said.
Nova Scotians should do a self-assessment if, in the last 48 hours, they experienced a new or worsening fever or cough.
In addition, they should look for two or more of the following symptoms:
Comments