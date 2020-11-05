1 new coronavirus case, 2 recoveries reported by Nova Scotia Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Despite Nova Scotia reporting one new case of the novel coronavirus, the total number of active cases in the province has dropped Thursday.

That’s the result of two new recoveries.

The newest case is located in Nova Scotia’s Central Zone. The source remains under investigation.

There are now 18 active cases in Nova Scotia.

Health officials have yet to provide details on the cases that were under investigation earlier this week. They said on Wednesday the four cases remained under investigation.

The province has completed 1,058 tests, pushing the total number of tests to 115,726,

Since the pandemic began there have been 65 deaths related to COVID-19 in the province.

There have been 1,119 confirmed cases of the virus in Nova Scotia, 1,036 are now considered to be resolved.

There are now zero patients in the hospital.

The province urges Nova Scotians to visit its self-assessment website to see if they are currently experiencing:

Fever (chills/sweats)

Cough (new or worsening)

Or if they are experiencing two or more of the following symptoms:

Sore throat

Runny nose/nasal congestion

headache

shortness of breath