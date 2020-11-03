N.S. public school gyms to reopen for physical activity and sports

Send this page to someone via email

The province of Nova Scotia announced Tuesday that public school gyms will gradually reopen to community groups for physical activity and sports.

According to the province, community access will be restricted to gyms and washrooms.

Additional cleaning will also be taking place to make sure students will come back to schools that have been cleaned in accordance with public health COVID-19 protocols.

“We know the important role school facilities have in our communities and we’ve been working to ensure we can safely reopen to community access,” said Zach Churchill, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development in a press release.

“Physical activity and sport are vital to our well-being, particularly during this difficult time. As the weather turns cold, it’s important for community members to have safe spaces to bring these activities indoors,” he added.

Nova Scotia said it is investing $5.5 million of federal funding from the Safe Return to Class Fund, so regional centres for education and Conseil scolaire acadien provincial can hire additional staff and ensure that access is contained to the appropriate area of the school.

To ensure equitable access to facilities, the province said rental fees are being waived for this school year.