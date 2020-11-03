9 individuals charged for breaking coronavirus restrictions on Halloween in Wolfville, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP has charged nine individuals in the town of Wolfville for breaking COVID-19 restrictions on Oct. 31.

Police said they’ll continue “to provide enforcement to address ongoing concerns related to partying, noise, liquor and Public Health orders.”

At around 11:15 p.m., police said they conducted a patrol of Highland Avenue where a large gathering in a residence was located. As a result, a man was charged for failing to comply with the Emergency Management Act, and made to pay a fine of $582.50.

The RCMP also responded to two other large gatherings, one on Willow Avenue and another on Westwood Avenue.

Police attended the first gathering and estimated the size to be over 80 people. Police charged four adults and fined them $697.50.

The second gathering was estimated to have over 50 people, and according to authorities, four adults were charged and fined $697.50.

“We all need to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” police said.