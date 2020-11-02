Canada adds 2,681 new coronavirus cases as deaths top 10,200

Send this page to someone via email

Canada added 2,681 new novel coronavirus infections on Monday, bringing the country’s total case count to 240,010.

Provincial health authorities also said another 29 people had died after contracting the virus.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 10,208 people have died in Canada after testing positive for COVID-19

In a video posted to Twitter, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pointed to the increase in cases in some places in Europe and North America, saying it is a “critical moment for action.”

“Another critical moment for leaders to step up, and another critical moment for people to come together for a common purpose,” he said.

“Seize the opportunity, it’s not too late.”

He said ensuring that quality testing, contact tracing and treatment measures are implemented is “key.”

“We all have a role to play in suppressing transmission,” he said.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said the case count in the country remains above the peak levels seen during the first wave of the pandemic.

1/3 #COVID19 key concerns in 🇨🇦: Case counts remain above peak levels seen during the 1st wave. The number of people experiencing severe illness continues to↑. Strengthened response is needed now to stop this accelerated growth. https://t.co/aEAaMWcleH — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) November 2, 2020

“The number of people experiencing severe illness continues to (increase),” she wrote on Twitter. “Strengthened response is needed now to stop this accelerate growth.”

In a subsequent tweet, Tam urged Canadians to keep their number of in-person close contacts “as low as possible.”

Coronavirus: WHO director-general in isolation after potential COVID-19 exposure

In Ontario, 948 new cases were reported on Monday, and health officials said seven more people had died.

The new infections bring the province’s total case load and death toll to 77,655 and 3,152 respectively.

However, a total of 66,407 have recovered after contracting the virus, while 5,174,968 tests have been administered.

In Quebec — the province hardest hit by the pandemic — 1,037 new cases were detected on Monday, and officials said 11 more deaths had been reported.

The province has now seen 108,018 cases of COVID-19 and 6,283 deaths associated with the virus.

Meanwhile, 92,396 people have recovered after falling ill, and 3,153,926 have been tested.

Seventy-four new cases were detected in Saskatchewan, bringing the province’s total case count to 3,292.

But health officials said the death toll remained at 25.

So far, 2,409 people in Saskatchewan have recovered from COVID-19 infections, while 268,166 people have been tested.

In Manitoba, 241 new cases were detected, and health officials said five more people had died, bringing the case count and death toll in the province to 6,275 and 80, respectively.

To date, health authorities in Manitoba have conducted 262,571 tests for the respiratory illness, and 2,740 people have recovered after falling ill.

British Columbia reported 372 new cases and six new deaths on Monday.

Health officials said the new deaths had occurred since Friday.

The province has now seen 15,248 confirmed infections, and 269 fatalities related to COVID-19.

Thus far, 12,207 people in B.C. have recovered from the virus, while 827,496 have been tested.

Alberta did not report any new COVID-19 data on Monday, but the latest numbers released on Oct. 30 said the province has seen a total of 27,664 infections and 323 deaths.

A total of 178,9173 tests have been conducted to date, while 22,169 people have recovered after falling ill.

No new infections or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Monday, meaning the province’s case count remained at 344.

A total of 103,009 people have been tested for the virus, and 305 people have recovered after contracting COVID-19.

Meanwhile, in Nova Scotia, two new cases of the virus were detected, but officials said no new deaths had occurred.

The new infections bring the total case count to 1,113.

So far, 1,033 people have recovered from coronavirus infections, while 113,863 have been tested for the virus.

Prince Edward Island did not release any new COVID-19 data on Monday, but the latest numbers released on Oct. 27 said the province has seen 64 confirmed cases of the virus, all of which are considered to be recovered.

Coronavirus: WHO chief urges leaders to 'step up' to stop COVID-19 spikes

A total of 44,669 people had been tested as of Tuesday.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, no new infections or deaths were detected, meaning the province’s case count remained at 291.

So far, Newfoundland has seen four deaths associated with the virus.

To date, 284 people have recovered from COVID-19 infections, while 52,844 tests have been administered.

Territories

Health officials in the Yukon did not report any new coronavirus data on Monday.

The latest data released on Friday said the territory has seen 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death.

So far, 17 people have recovered after contracting the virus in the Yukon, while 4,053 tests have been administered.

In the Northwest Territories, the number of confirmed cases remained at 10 on Monday.

Eight of those cases are considered to be recovered.

Coronavirus: Minister of Transport says federal government working on a package to help airlines

The territory has not yet seen a death associated with the virus, and has administered 6,506 tests since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, Nunavut still considers itself to be COVID-19-free.

Global cases approach 47 million

The total number of novel coronavirus cases around the world approached 47 million on Monday.

By 6 p.m. ET, there were 46,838,194 confirmed cases globally, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

Since the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China late last year, it has claimed 1,204,003 lives.

The United States remained the epicentre of the virus on Monday, with more than 9.2 million cases, and 231,353 fatalities.