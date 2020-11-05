Dual Canadian–American citizens living in Eastern Ontario react to U.S. election

Send this page to someone via email

The chaotic election south of the border is hitting close to home for many Canadians.

In the small eastern Ontario town of Gananoque, dual citizen Jeannie Catchpole was glued to her television as the votes were tabulated across the nation.

“It’s a nailbiter,” said Catchpole.

Catchpole was born and raised in Canada before moving south to Sun Valley, Idaho, a small, liberal-leaning resort city in the middle of a Republican stronghold.

After nearly three decades in Idaho, she migrated back north to Ontario and settled in Gananoque, where she opened an art gallery in the downtown core.

“I love America. My son lives there,” said Catchpole. “I feel free here.”

Catchpole says she voted early by mail in this year’s presidential election and tracked the ballot until it arrived in Blaine County on Oct. 6th. The decision to vote, she believes, is her civic duty as a dual citizen.

For other Americans living in Canada, however, the feeling is not shared.

“Joe Biden is a disgrace. Trump is a disgrace,” said Langdon Doty, a New Yorker living in Kingston, Ont.

Doty has been living north of the border with his wife and child for two years and chose not to vote in this year’s election because of the Republican and Democratic nominations.

He says his decision is based on the lack of choice and believes the American people would be better served if there were more options.

“As a Libertarian, (I am) equally disdainful of both political parties. Both of them, I think, are using way too many dirty tricks,” said Doty.

Even though Doty didn’t cast a ballot, he says he believes President Trump would be America’s best option.

“I think that a lot of Americans, whether they’re conservative or liberal, do appreciate the fact that he’s a businessman and he likes to make deals and, you know, he cuts through a lot of red tape,” said Doty.

Meanwhile, Global News spoke to several people on the streets of Kingston on Wednesday about how they feel about the close race. Many say they’re anxious and worried that civil unrest may erupt once a winner is named.

“It’s scary when you think someone is going to win by a landslide and they don’t. The results are shocking,” said Kamila Lebel.

“Hopefully, whoever wins doesn’t create too many problems and potential civil war,” said Leo Zhou.

As for Catchpole and Doty, they say that regardless of the outcome, they remain grateful to live north of the border and hope that their fellow countrymen accept the democratic process results.

“Thank God I’m in Canada,” said Doty.