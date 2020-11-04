B.C. confirms 2nd case of rare inflammatory syndrome in children linked to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s Ministry of Health has confirmed a second case of a rare inflammatory syndrome in children linked to COVID-19.

It was not immediately clear when the case multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, was diagnosed, or whether the patient had since recovered.

The province confirmed its first case of the condition in mid-October, and says it has investigated another 16 suspected cases that were found not to be MIS-C.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, children with MIS-C can become critically ill or even die.

The syndrome can lead to damaged blood vessels as well as inflammation around the heart or blood vessels, Henry said.

In order to be diagnosed with MIS-C, patients must be younger than 19 and hospitalized, test positive for COVID-19 or have antibodies from the virus and have a fever for three or more days.

They must also show at least two other related symptoms, including gastrointestinal issues, a rash, red or inflamed eyes or inflammation and swelling around the mouth, hands or feet.