Health

N.S. Public Health warns of COVID-19 exposure at New Minas restaurant, aboard Air Canada flight

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 4, 2020 5:13 pm
Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Nova Scotia Health is advising of potential exposures to COVID-19 at Chrismaria Family Restaurant in New Minas, N.S. and on an Air Canada flight.

Health officials say an exposure may have occurred at Chrismaria Family Restaurant on Oct. 24 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Anyone present at the location during this time is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19,” says a news release.

Read more: N.S. municipalities receiving more than $67M to cover COVID-19 costs

The province says anyone exposed may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 7.

Health officials also say an exposure may have occurred at Air Canada flight AC0622 on Oct. 30 from Toronto to Halifax.

According to Public Health, the flight departed Toronto at 6:40 p.m. and landed in Halifax at 9:41 p.m.

Passengers in rows 16 to 23, seats D, E, and F are asked to call 811 for advice. Other passengers on the flight are also being asked to monitor for symptoms.

The province says anyone exposed may develop symptoms up to, and including Friday, Nov. 13.

Nova Scotians should do a self-assessment if, in the last 48 hours, they experienced a new or worsening fever or cough.

