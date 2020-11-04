Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

N.S. municipalities receiving more than $67M to cover COVID-19 costs

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 4, 2020 12:49 pm
A driver waits at a stop outside the Halifax Transit Burnside maintenance depot Dartmouth, N.S., on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
A driver waits at a stop outside the Halifax Transit Burnside maintenance depot Dartmouth, N.S., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Municipalities in Nova Scotia will be receiving $67.5 million from the federal and provincial governments on Wednesday to help meet operating costs.

According to the province, the operating costs of municipalities have been impacted by lower revenue from transit and fees, as well as increased costs associated with COVID-19 infection prevention measures.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 4 new coronavirus cases, 1 new recovery Wednesday

In June, the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities published the COVID-19: Lost Revenue Report. Through a survey of municipal leaders, the report indicated local governments could have a $66.5-million revenue shortfall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trending Stories

“Everyone worked hard on this outcome. Members of the federation worked hard to identify the dramatic revenue losses created by COVID-19 and the three levels of government pulled together in the best interest of the people we all serve,” said Pam Mood, president of the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities.

Story continues below advertisement

“When we all work together, this is the success that is possible to support the growth and success of our communities.”

Click to play video '‘Rewarding’: Businesses that pivoted to make masks, gowns reflect after first wave of COVID-19' ‘Rewarding’: Businesses that pivoted to make masks, gowns reflect after first wave of COVID-19
‘Rewarding’: Businesses that pivoted to make masks, gowns reflect after first wave of COVID-19
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaCOVID-19 PandemicmoneyFundingMunicipalitiesNova Scotia Federation Of Municipalities
Flyers
More weekly flyers