N.S. municipalities receiving more than $67M to cover COVID-19 costs

Municipalities in Nova Scotia will be receiving $67.5 million from the federal and provincial governments on Wednesday to help meet operating costs.

According to the province, the operating costs of municipalities have been impacted by lower revenue from transit and fees, as well as increased costs associated with COVID-19 infection prevention measures.

In June, the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities published the COVID-19: Lost Revenue Report. Through a survey of municipal leaders, the report indicated local governments could have a $66.5-million revenue shortfall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone worked hard on this outcome. Members of the federation worked hard to identify the dramatic revenue losses created by COVID-19 and the three levels of government pulled together in the best interest of the people we all serve,” said Pam Mood, president of the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities.

“When we all work together, this is the success that is possible to support the growth and success of our communities.”

