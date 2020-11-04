Nova Scotia reports 4 new coronavirus cases, 1 new recovery Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting four new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Two of the new cases are located in the Central Zone and involve people who had recently travelled outside of Atlantic Canada together. The individuals are self-isolating, health officials say.

The other two cases are located in the Northern Zone and involve household contacts of a previously reported case.

There are now 19 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia.

Health officials have yet to provide details on the cases that were under investigation earlier this week.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province has completed 853 tests, pushing the total number of tests to 115,155.

Story continues below advertisement

1:52 Nova Scotia reports 16 active cases, no community spread identified Nova Scotia reports 16 active cases, no community spread identified

Since the pandemic began there have been 65 deaths related to COVID-19 in the province.

There have been 1,118 confirmed cases of the virus in Nova Scotia, 1,034 are now considered to be resolved.

There are now zero patients in the hospital.

READ MORE: N.S. public school gyms to reopen for physical activity and sports

The province urges Nova Scotians to visit its self-assessment website to see if they are currently experiencing:

Fever (chills/sweats)

Cough (new or worsening)

Or if they are experiencing two or more of the following symptoms:

Story continues below advertisement

Sore throat

Runny nose/nasal congestion

headache

shortness of breath