Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Nova Scotia reports 4 new coronavirus cases, 1 new recovery Wednesday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 4, 2020 12:33 pm
Coronavirus: WHO chief urges leaders to 'step up' to stop COVID-19 spikes
World Health Organization's director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday said with spikes of COVID-19 being seen in some countries in North America and Europe, leaders must "step up" as they face a "critical moment" in containing the latest coronavirus surge.

Nova Scotia is reporting four new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Two of the new cases are located in the Central Zone and involve people who had recently travelled outside of Atlantic Canada together. The individuals are self-isolating, health officials say.

The other two cases are located in the Northern Zone and involve household contacts of a previously reported case.

Read more: ‘We cannot become complacent’: N.S. top doc says decisions made now will affect holiday season

There are now 19 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia.

Health officials have yet to provide details on the cases that were under investigation earlier this week.

The province has completed 853 tests, pushing the total number of tests to 115,155.

Nova Scotia reports 16 active cases, no community spread identified
Nova Scotia reports 16 active cases, no community spread identified

Since the pandemic began there have been 65 deaths related to COVID-19 in the province.

There have been 1,118 confirmed cases of the virus in Nova Scotia, 1,034 are now considered to be resolved.

There are now zero patients in the hospital.

READ MORE: N.S. public school gyms to reopen for physical activity and sports

The province urges Nova Scotians to visit its self-assessment website to see if they are currently experiencing:

  • Fever (chills/sweats)
  • Cough (new or worsening)

Or if they are experiencing two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose/nasal congestion
  • headache
  • shortness of breath
