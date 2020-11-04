Wanted Lindsay man found in possession of methamphetamine: police

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces drug related charges after an investigation by police on Tuesday.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service’s crime unit, investigators observed a man exiting a Lindsay apartment building on Wednesday. Police say the man was under a court order to remain away from the building.
The individual was also currently wanted on an arrest warrant for failing to comply with the conditions of a recent release order.
As a result, the police arrested a man and found he was in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.
Tyler Dasilva, 30, of Lindsay was charged with two counts of failing to comply with his recognizance of bail and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in court in Lindsay.
