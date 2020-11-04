Menu

Crime

Wanted Lindsay man found in possession of methamphetamine: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 4, 2020 3:01 pm
Police in Lindsay arrested a man who was found in possession of meth on Wednesday.
Global News Peterborough file

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces drug related charges after an investigation by police on Tuesday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service’s crime unit, investigators observed a man exiting a Lindsay apartment building on Wednesday. Police say the man was under a court order to remain away from the building.

Read more: Alert issued after spike in suspected opioid overdoses in City of Kawartha Lakes

The individual was also currently wanted on an arrest warrant for failing to comply with the conditions of a recent release order.

As a result, the police arrested a man and found he was in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.

Tyler Dasilva, 30, of Lindsay was charged with two counts of failing to comply with his recognizance of bail and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in court in Lindsay.

