Alert issued after spike in suspected opioid overdoses in City of Kawartha Lakes

The Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit issued an alert Tuesday after “an alarming” increase in suspected opioid overdoses in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The health unit says it comes after the Kawartha Lakes Police Service has reported five overdose incidents in the last six days.

“The overdoses are thought to be the result of a contaminated or poisoned drug supply, or inconsistent or increased potency, causing more severe overdose reaction,” the health unit stated.

In a tweet Tuesday, City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service chief Mark Mitchell advised people to never use drugs alone, keep naloxone on hand and ensure access to 911.

“The Good Samaritan Act provides protection for those providing assistance in suspected overdose cases,” he said.

Catherine MacDonald, the health unit’s substances and harm reduction coordinator, says the incidents are concerning.

“We are very concerned about these recent overdose incidents and are encouraging everyone to be extra vigilant and aware,” she said.

“This alert is being issued because there are potentially toxic substances present in the community that are putting people’s health at risk.”

@HKPRDHU has issued a Health Alert after an increase in suspected opioid overdoses in #KawarthaLakes. Never use drugs alone, keep naloxone on hand and ensure access to 911. The Good Samaritan Act provides protection for those providing assistance in suspected overdose cases. — Mark Mitchell (@KLPMitchell) October 27, 2020

Two of our officers just administered Naloxone, and then CPR to two people who overdosed while using drugs together. The two victims have been taken to hospital by @CKLParamedics and are expected to make a full recovery. Contact @Fourcastweets for info about getting Naloxone. pic.twitter.com/tdQAKXBukp — KawarthaLakes Police (@klpsmedia) October 22, 2020

The health unit reminds anyone who uses drugs (or those who know someone who does) to follow these safety tips:

Test a small amount of drug before you use.

Never use alone.

Ensure that 911 can be contacted in the event of an overdose.

Avoid mixing drugs

Keep a naloxone kit on hand — available at most pharmacies and needle exchange sites. Free kits are also available to people who use opioids, as well as their family and friends, at participating pharmacies in Kawartha Lakes.

To find exact locations for free naloxone kits, visit the Ontario government website.

Signs of an overdose include: very large or very small pupils, slow or no breathing, cold and clammy skin, blue or purple fingernails or lips, and snoring or gurgling sounds. Often in drug overdoses, it is also difficult to wake up the person.

