Crime

Project Noisemaker ends with 1,400 charges: Halton Regional Police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Halton Regional Police have laid more than 1,400 charges under Project Noisemaker.
Halton Regional police

Halton Regional Police say officers laid more than 1,400 charges during Project Noisemaker.

The initiative, which ran from June 10 to Oct. 31, was launched in response to complaints from residents across the region about vehicles that made loud and unnecessary noise by removing mufflers or modifying exhaust systems.

A total of 574 charges were laid against drivers who had no or an improper muffler.

1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Milton, police say

Officers also laid 396 charges for unnecessary noise and 12 charges for racing and stunt driving.

More than 40 vehicles were taken off the road for various defects, improper licences and stunt driving.

'Mega meet' gathering in a parking lot in Ancaster, Ontario dispersed by police
There were also 56 motorcycle inspections conducted and 17 provincial offence notices issued for motorcycles causing noise in excess of the town bylaws.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police say Project Noisemaker was also successful in interrupting an unsanctioned “Mega Meet” of an estimated 800 vehicles that was to occur on private property in Oakville without approval of the landowner.

