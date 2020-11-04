Project Noisemaker ends with 1,400 charges: Halton Regional Police

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police say officers laid more than 1,400 charges during Project Noisemaker.

The initiative, which ran from June 10 to Oct. 31, was launched in response to complaints from residents across the region about vehicles that made loud and unnecessary noise by removing mufflers or modifying exhaust systems.

A total of 574 charges were laid against drivers who had no or an improper muffler.

Officers also laid 396 charges for unnecessary noise and 12 charges for racing and stunt driving.

More than 40 vehicles were taken off the road for various defects, improper licences and stunt driving.

There were also 56 motorcycle inspections conducted and 17 provincial offence notices issued for motorcycles causing noise in excess of the town bylaws.

Police say Project Noisemaker was also successful in interrupting an unsanctioned “Mega Meet” of an estimated 800 vehicles that was to occur on private property in Oakville without approval of the landowner.

