Kelowna high school reports third confirmation of COVID-19

Another member of the Kelowna Secondary School community has tested positive for COVID-19, according to School District 23.

The case appears unrelated to two previously announced cases at KSS, home to the Okanagan’s largest school population, according to a release sent out to media on Tuesday night.

Interior Health‘s website states the third case created an exposure event on Oct. 28, 29, and 30 at KSS. The earlier exposures occurred Oct. 19-21.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” said the school district, adding it is working with the health agency. “Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.”

The first case at KSS created exposure events on Oct. 19, 20 and 21.

The second case potentially exposed the KSS school community on Oct. 21.

In related news, multiple members at a Kelowna francophone school tested positive for COVID-19 last month as well, with health officials calling it an outbreak.

École l’Anse-au-sable saw 16 cases of the virus with exposure dates of Oct. 13-16, as well as Oct.19-20, according to IHA.

The school is set to reopen on Thursday, Nov. 5, to teachers and staff, then will welcome students back on Nov. 6, according to parents who spoke to Global News.

Also, parents at Pleasant Valley Secondary School in Armstrong were notified of potential exposure to the virus when students attended a Halloween party over the weekend.

An individual who attended the party but isn’t a student at Pleasant Valley later tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.

BC CDC testing data shows two teens in the IHA region tested positive for the virus on Oct. 30 and 31, along with one child under the age of 10 testing positive on Oct. 30. All other test results from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3 show only adults testing positive in the region.