North Okanagan high school says students possibly exposed to COVID-19 at Friday night party

A high school in the North Okanagan says some of its students may have been exposed to COVID-19 on the weekend.

On Monday, Pleasant Valley Secondary School in Armstrong said the exposure incident involved a party on Friday night, where one individual attended despite waiting for COVID test results.

The school said that the individual was not a student at Pleasant Valley, but there were students from the school at the party.

According to the school, the individual’s test came back as positive.

Pleasant Valley would not say on Tuesday how many of its students were at the party but said those who attended were exposed to COVID-19 and have not returned to school.

Further, Pleasant Valley added it is not a school exposure, and that is following Interior Health’s protocols, along with its own stringent procedures.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Interior Health did not have Pleasant Valley listed on its school exposures webpage.

However, the webpage does say a “school exposure notification” does not mean all students at the school have been exposed to COVID-19.

“If you do not receive a phone call or letter from Interior Health, your child should continue to attend school,” said the webpage.

Interior Health also says that if a student or teacher receives a confirmed positive COVID-19 test result, it does the following:

Start the process of contact tracing.

Identify and notify close contacts who may be at an increased risk.

Advise them to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Work with the school and school district to maintain close communication with the school community.

