21 people isolating after COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna independent school

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted October 27, 2020 1:55 pm
A empty classroom is pictured in this file photo.
A empty classroom is pictured in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Twenty-one people are in isolation after a COVID-19 exposure at St. Joseph Elementary School in Kelowna.

It’s the third Kelowna school to report a COVID-19 exposure in the last two weeks.

Read more: B.C. reports 817 new cases of COVID-19 over three days, crushing records

Interior Health said a single case has been identified associated with St. Joseph Elementary.

The person was at the school on Oct. 21 and 22.

St. Joseph Elementary is an independent school, part of the Catholic Independent Schools of the Nelson Diocese.

More people ordered to isolate after an outbreak was declared at Kelowna school

Kelowna Secondary School and Kelowna francophone school, École de l’Anse-au-sable have also experienced exposures since Oct 13.

Story continues below advertisement

Central Okanagan Public Schools announced Monday that a second case had been identified at Kelowna Secondary School.

Read more: Coronavirus: Second COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

A member of the school’s community acquired the virus from a household member and that case is unrelated to the first case announced on Sunday, according to a school district spokesperson.

As the number of COVID cases grows at a Kelowna school, parents are expressing concerns about containment efforts

Meanwhile, more than 175 people are in self-isolation due to exposure to 11 cases of COVID-19 discovered at École de l’Anse-au-sable.

École de l’Anse-au-sable is home to more than 350 students from kindergarten to Grade 12 and has been shut down until Nov. 5 due to a lack of staff to safely operate, according to School District 93, B.C.’s Francophone school authority.

Story continues below advertisement

–With files from Doris Bregolisse

