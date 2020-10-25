Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

COVID-19 case at Kelowna Secondary School confirmed

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted October 25, 2020 7:40 pm
Interior Health confirmed a member of the Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) community tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the school district.
Interior Health confirmed a member of the Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) community tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the school district. Courtesy: KSS

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at the Okanagan’s largest school, Kelowna Secondary.

The Central Okanagan school district says in a press release that Interior Health has confirmed the positive test, but school officials won’t say if it’s a student or staff member who is sick.

Read more: Coronavirus outbreak declared at Okanagan school with 3 positive tests; 160 told to self-isolate

The infected individual is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams, the school district says.

“Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing,” school administrators said in the release.

Click to play video 'As the number of COVID cases grows at a Kelowna school, parents are expressing concerns about containment efforts' As the number of COVID cases grows at a Kelowna school, parents are expressing concerns about containment efforts
As the number of COVID cases grows at a Kelowna school, parents are expressing concerns about containment efforts

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority.”

Tweet This
Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Central Okanagan Public Schools says it will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional action is required.

Read more: Coronavirus: Dates of COVID-19 outbreak at Okanagan school expanded, 11 cases now confirmed

The news comes on the same day École de l’Anse-au-sable, a French-language school located in Kelowna, notified parents the entire school would be shut down for 10 days due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Several schools in the Interior Health region have experienced COVID-19 exposure events since classes resumed in September, and the full list can be found here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusOkanagan coronaviruskssOkanagan COVID-19Kelowna Secondary coronavirus caseKelowna Secondary COVID-19KSS coronavirus exposureschool exposures COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers