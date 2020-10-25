COVID-19 case at Kelowna Secondary School confirmed

Send this page to someone via email

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at the Okanagan’s largest school, Kelowna Secondary.

The Central Okanagan school district says in a press release that Interior Health has confirmed the positive test, but school officials won’t say if it’s a student or staff member who is sick.

The infected individual is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams, the school district says.

“Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing,” school administrators said in the release.

Central Okanagan Public Schools says it will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional action is required.

The news comes on the same day École de l’Anse-au-sable, a French-language school located in Kelowna, notified parents the entire school would be shut down for 10 days due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Several schools in the Interior Health region have experienced COVID-19 exposure events since classes resumed in September, and the full list can be found here.