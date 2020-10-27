Coronavirus: Second COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

Send this page to someone via email

The Interior Health Authority has confirmed a second case of COVID-19 at Kelowna Secondary School.

A member of the school’s community acquired the virus from a household member and is unrelated to the first case announced on Sunday, according to a School District 23 spokesperson.

The person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday is said to be quarantining at home as Interior Health (IHA) performs contact tracing.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority,” stated a news release from SD23.

2:14 As the number of COVID cases grows at a Kelowna school, parents are expressing concerns about containment efforts As the number of COVID cases grows at a Kelowna school, parents are expressing concerns about containment efforts

Interior Health said 11 people were in self-isolation for potential exposure to the first case at Kelowna Secondary School (KSS), but did not state how many people may be affected by the second case.

Story continues below advertisement

The first KSS case caused exposures at the high school on Oct. 19, 20 and 21, according to IHA.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The second case at KSS caused exposure on Oct. 21, according to IHA.

More than 175 people are in self-isolation due to exposure to 11 cases of COVID-19 discovered at Kelowna’s francophone school, École de l’Anse-au-sable.

The school is home to more than 350 students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 and has been shut down until Nov. 5, due to a lack of staff to safely operate, according to School District 93, B.C.’s Francophone school authority.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control’s COVID-19 test data, only two children under the age of 10 in the IHA region have tested positive for the virus in the last 10 days. However, due to privacy reasons, health officials will not confirm those cases are linked to the outbreak declared at Ecole de L’Anse-au-sable.

The francophone school exposure dates include Oct. 13, 14, 15, 16, 19 and 20.

On Monday, Oct. 26, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced there were 44 test positive cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region since Friday, Oct. 23.

Story continues below advertisement

2:13 Coronavirus: B.C’s top doctor says province has 1st school outbreak Coronavirus: B.C’s top doctor says province has 1st school outbreak