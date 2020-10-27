Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Second COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Click to play video 'More people ordered to isolate after an outbreak was declared at Kelowna school' More people ordered to isolate after an outbreak was declared at Kelowna school
A Kelowna school will remain closed until at least Nov. 4, possibly longer, after an outbreak of COVID-19 was declared at the facility last week. And Interior Health has confirmed that more people are isolating as a result of the outbreak at the Francaphone school. And as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, almost a dozen people have also been ordered to isolate after possibly being exposed to the virus at another school, also in Kelowna.

The Interior Health Authority has confirmed a second case of COVID-19 at Kelowna Secondary School.

A member of the school’s community acquired the virus from a household member and is unrelated to the first case announced on Sunday, according to a School District 23 spokesperson.

The person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday is said to be quarantining at home as Interior Health (IHA) performs contact tracing.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority,” stated a news release from SD23.

Click to play video 'As the number of COVID cases grows at a Kelowna school, parents are expressing concerns about containment efforts' As the number of COVID cases grows at a Kelowna school, parents are expressing concerns about containment efforts
As the number of COVID cases grows at a Kelowna school, parents are expressing concerns about containment efforts

Interior Health said 11 people were in self-isolation for potential exposure to the first case at Kelowna Secondary School (KSS), but did not state how many people may be affected by the second case.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The first KSS case caused exposures at the high school on Oct. 19, 20 and 21, according to IHA.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The second case at KSS caused exposure on Oct. 21, according to IHA.

More than 175 people are in self-isolation due to exposure to 11 cases of COVID-19 discovered at Kelowna’s francophone school, École de l’Anse-au-sable.

Read more: B.C. reports 817 new cases of COVID-19 over three days, crushing records

The school is home to more than 350 students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 and has been shut down until Nov. 5, due to a lack of staff to safely operate, according to School District 93, B.C.’s Francophone school authority.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control’s COVID-19 test data, only two children under the age of 10 in the IHA region have tested positive for the virus in the last 10 days. However, due to privacy reasons, health officials will not confirm those cases are linked to the outbreak declared at Ecole de L’Anse-au-sable.

The francophone school exposure dates include Oct. 13, 14, 15, 16, 19 and 20.

On Monday, Oct. 26, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced there were 44 test positive cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region since Friday, Oct. 23.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: B.C’s top doctor says province has 1st school outbreak' Coronavirus: B.C’s top doctor says province has 1st school outbreak
Coronavirus: B.C’s top doctor says province has 1st school outbreak
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19British ColumbiaStudentsInterior HealthIHAStaffSchool District 23ksskelowna secondary schoolSchool Outbreakcovid schoolsEcole de l'Anse-au-sableKelowna school outbreakSchool District 93kelowna school exposure
Flyers
More weekly flyers