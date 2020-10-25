Menu

October 25 2020 8:22pm
01:59

Kelowna outdoor skating rink hot topic as weather cools

Kelowna city council will consider on Monday how to safely reopen the outdoor skating rink at Stuart Park during the coronavirus pandemic. Community Reporter Sydney Morton has the story

