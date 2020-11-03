Menu

Crime

Woman who drove SUV into her mother at Edmonton KFC won’t spend time in prison

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2020 1:28 pm
An SUV crashed into a west Edmonton KFC on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.
An SUV crashed into a west Edmonton KFC on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Eric Beck/ Global News

A woman who rammed an SUV into the side of an Edmonton fast-food restaurant and critically injured her mother won’t serve any time in prison.

Donna Elder, who is 62, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Read more: Elderly woman struck by vehicle at Edmonton KFC passes away

She was accused of trying to kill her 85-year old mother, Katherine Triplett, outside a west Edmonton Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet in July 2018.

Read more: Attempted murder charge laid against woman after SUV crashes into Edmonton KFC

An agreed statement of facts says Elder and her mother went to the KFC to order food and Triplett waited outside for her daughter to get the vehicle.

It says Elder heard voices when she got to the SUV, and then drove it into the side of the store and hit her mother.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Brian Burrows has found Elder not guilty of attempted murder and not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder on the two other charges.

The decision will now go to the Alberta Review Board, which is an independent tribunal established under the Criminal Code of Canada to make and review dispositions in such cases.

