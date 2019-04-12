Elderly woman struck by vehicle at Edmonton KFC passes away

An elderly woman who was struck by an SUV at a KFC restaurant in west Edmonton last summer has died.

On Friday, Edmonton police confirmed Catherine Marie Triplett, 86, had passed away.

An obituary on the Dignity Memorial website said Triplett died on April 2 and a funeral service would be held Friday afternoon.

Her daugther, Donna Colleen Edler, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and dangerous driving causing bodily harm in connection to the incident.

On Wednesday, July 18 at around 6:20 p.m., a Toyota Rav 4 SUV crashed into the KFC at Meadowlark Shopping Centre near 156 Street and 87 Avenue, sending Triplett to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The dramatic crash was caught on surveillance video, which shows an SUV driving onto the sidewalk in front of the fast food restaurant, hitting a pedestrian. The video then shows the SUV back up, stop for a moment and then drive forward again, plowing through the front window of the business.

Police said Triplett was found lying on the ground in “serious medical distress.”

During a July court appearance, the Crown announced Edler’s charges were upgraded from aggravated assault to attempted murder and the court ordered Edler to have a mental health assessment done.

In court, the Crown prosecutor referenced notes from an earlier court appearance. They said: “she did not appear to understand what was going on in the courtroom… she seemed ‘confused.’”

Edler is scheduled to appear at Edmonton Provincial Court June 3 and 4 for a preliminary hearing.

