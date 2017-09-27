1 dead after car appears to have crashed into northwest Edmonton building

A collision in the Kensington neighbourhood in northwest Edmonton killed one person, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said Wednesday afternoon.

Very few details were initially released, but EPS issued a traffic advisory at around 3:11 p.m. that a serious collision was being investigated in the area of 127 Street and 133 Avenue. At around 3:20 p.m., a police spokesperson sent a second statement saying one person had died.

Photos taken from a Global News crew at the scene show police tape around a car that appeared to have crashed into a building. However, police did not confirm details of what happened.

Traffic was closed in both directions along 127 Street between 132 Avenue and 137 Avenue as the EPS Major Collision Investigation Section began its investigation. Southbound traffic reopened at around 4 p.m.

No information about the age or sex of the deceased was released by police.

A witness told Global News that CPR was performed on someone from the vehicle after the collision.