SUV crashes into west Edmonton KFC, emergency crews on scene
Emergency crews were called to a fast-food restaurant in west Edmonton on Wednesday evening after an SUV smashed through the business.
Firefighters were seen shortly before 7 p.m. at a KFC near the Meadowlark Shopping Centre in the area of 156 Street and 87 Avenue.
It is not known how the vehicle ended up inside the restaurant or if anybody was injured.
More to come…
