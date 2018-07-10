Edmonton daycare
July 10, 2018 3:42 pm

Vehicle smashes into south Edmonton daycare

By Online Supervisor  Global News

An SUV drove through the front window of the Kids Korner child care centre in the area of 19 Avenue and 105 Street in Edmonton. Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Supplied
A A

A frightening situation in south Edmonton could have ended much differently after a vehicle smashed through the front of a daycare on Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., a beige SUV drove through the front of the Kids Korner child care centre in the area of 19 Avenue and 105 Street.

The front window of the building was completely smashed. Inside, desks, chairs and shelves were forced through the preschool children’s playroom to the back wall of the building.

Story continues below

“Our kids were outside playing and the next thing we heard was a crash!” said Teddi Muranetz, who works at the daycare. “There’s a car in our window!”

READ MORE: Police investigate after car crashes into DynaLife clinic in northwest Edmonton

No one was injured in the ordeal. Luckily, the children who attend the daycare were not in that part of the building at the time; they were away on a trip to see a magic show.

“That was unusual, due to our summer programming,” Muranetz said. “Otherwise we would have been getting ready to go outside.”

Muranetz was relieved no one was inside at the time and grateful all staff and children were accounted for and not hurt. Still, parents say the situation could have been much worse.

“It’s very nerve-racking,” said Justine, who has two daughters – ages one and three – at the daycare.

“Any one of them could have been quite seriously injured.”

daycare-smash7

An SUV drove through the front window of the Kids Korner child care centre in the area of 19 Avenue and 105 Street in Edmonton. Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Supplied
daycare-smash6

An SUV drove through the front window of the Kids Korner child care centre in the area of 19 Avenue and 105 Street in Edmonton. Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Supplied
daycare-smash3

An SUV drove through the front window of the Kids Korner child care centre in the area of 19 Avenue and 105 Street in Edmonton. Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Supplied
daycare-smash4

An SUV drove through the front window of the Kids Korner child care centre in the area of 19 Avenue and 105 Street in Edmonton. Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Supplied
daycare-smash5

An SUV drove through the front window of the Kids Korner child care centre in the area of 19 Avenue and 105 Street in Edmonton. Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Supplied
daycare-smash

An SUV drove through the front window of the Kids Korner child care centre in the area of 19 Avenue and 105 Street in Edmonton. Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Supplied
daycare-smash2

An SUV drove through the front window of the Kids Korner child care centre in the area of 19 Avenue and 105 Street in Edmonton. Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Supplied

Justine said she received a phone call from the daycare explaining what happened, that all the kids were safe, but that they would need to be picked up for the day.

A police officer was on scene and took statements from witnesses, including the driver of the SUV. Police said the driver suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Car smashes window
Car through daycare
Car through window
Daycare window smashed
Edmonton daycare
Edmonton daycare smashed
Kids Korner
Kids Korner child care
Kids Korner daycare
South Edmonton daycare
SUV smashes daycare

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News