Vehicle smashes into south Edmonton daycare

A frightening situation in south Edmonton could have ended much differently after a vehicle smashed through the front of a daycare on Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., a beige SUV drove through the front of the Kids Korner child care centre in the area of 19 Avenue and 105 Street.

The front window of the building was completely smashed. Inside, desks, chairs and shelves were forced through the preschool children’s playroom to the back wall of the building.

“Our kids were outside playing and the next thing we heard was a crash!” said Teddi Muranetz, who works at the daycare. “There’s a car in our window!”

No one was injured in the ordeal. Luckily, the children who attend the daycare were not in that part of the building at the time; they were away on a trip to see a magic show.

“That was unusual, due to our summer programming,” Muranetz said. “Otherwise we would have been getting ready to go outside.”

Muranetz was relieved no one was inside at the time and grateful all staff and children were accounted for and not hurt. Still, parents say the situation could have been much worse.

“It’s very nerve-racking,” said Justine, who has two daughters – ages one and three – at the daycare.

“Any one of them could have been quite seriously injured.”

Justine said she received a phone call from the daycare explaining what happened, that all the kids were safe, but that they would need to be picked up for the day.

A police officer was on scene and took statements from witnesses, including the driver of the SUV. Police said the driver suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.