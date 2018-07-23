Attempted murder charge laid against woman after SUV crashes into Edmonton KFC

The woman charged with driving an SUV into a KFC restaurant in west Edmonton and striking an 85-year-old woman now also faces an attempted murder charge.

Donna Elder appeared in court Monday morning, where the Crown announced the new charge. The court also ordered the 60-year-old woman to have a mental health assessment done.

In court, the Crown prosecutor referenced notes from an earlier court appearance. They said: “she did not appear to understand what was going on in the courtroom… she seemed ‘confused.'”

Elder was previously charged with aggravated assault in connection with the collision.

On Wednesday, July 18 at around 6:20 p.m., a Toyota Rav 4 SUV crashed into the KFC at Meadowlark Shopping Centre near 156 Street and 87 Avenue, sending the elderly woman to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The dramatic crash was caught on surveillance video, which shows an SUV driving onto the sidewalk in front of the fast food restaurant, hitting a pedestrian. The video then shows the SUV back up, stop for a moment and then drive forward again, plowing through the front window of the business.

The senior was found lying on the ground in “serious medical distress,” police said.

Police said the two women know each other, but did not elaborate further on their relationship.

Court documents identify the victim as Katherine Triplett. On Monday the Crown said Triplett remained in hospital in stable, but serious condition.

— With files from Phil Heidenreich and Fletcher Kent, Global News