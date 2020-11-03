Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 2 more residents, 1 staffer test positive at Simcoe Manor nursing home

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 3, 2020 12:09 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Elliott says lack of an ‘epidemiological link’ is concern as cases in long-term care rise in Ottawa' Coronavirus: Elliott says lack of an ‘epidemiological link’ is concern as cases in long-term care rise in Ottawa
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said Tuesday that a surge in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is cause for concern because there is “no real huge epidemiological link” and that’s one of the reasons for the movement of cases into long-term care in that city. She said because of that, they’ve needed to introduce more stringent restrictions.

A staff member and two additional residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the Simcoe Manor long-term care home in Beeton, Ont., which has recorded more than 70 COVID-19 cases.

The employee and both residents all initially tested negative for COVID-19 when they were swabbed earlier in the month.

Read more: 10 residents now dead at Simcoe Manor nursing home amid COVID-19 outbreak

The staff member tested negative during Simcoe Manor’s precautionary mass testing on Thursday, but after developing symptoms following the test, they were retested and received a positive result.

The two residents tested negative for the novel coronavirus on Oct. 16 but were isolated and retested on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 when they developed symptoms.

As soon as the residents developed symptoms, officials say they were tested and placed under droplet precautions, where they will remain.

Click to play video 'Ontario LTC homes may be forced to close due to insurance issues' Ontario LTC homes may be forced to close due to insurance issues
Ontario LTC homes may be forced to close due to insurance issues

The staff member is self-isolating at home, while one resident will be transferred to another part of the residence.

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

“The county continues to work closely with the health unit to trace the individuals’ contacts,” officials say. “Staff continue to follow all enhanced safety measures and protocols to protect residents and staff.”

More testing will take place for some residents, officials add, and additional isolation precautions have been implemented for patients in the affected units.

Read more: Coronavirus: Front-line workers who left LTC homes in May won’t come back, commission hears

As of Monday, 42 residents at Simcoe Manor have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Of those, 29 have recovered and 10 have died. There are three active cases — one that’s been admitted to the hospital and two at the nursing home.

There have been 29 employees who have tested positive for the virus, 23 of whom have recovered.

Under the order of Ontario’s Ministry of Long-Term Care, Simcoe Manor is now under the management of the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

The COVID-19 outbreak at Simcoe Manor was declared on Oct. 2.

Click to play video 'Seniors scared following another wave of long-term care COVID-19 outbreaks' Seniors scared following another wave of long-term care COVID-19 outbreaks
Seniors scared following another wave of long-term care COVID-19 outbreaks
