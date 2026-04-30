First Nations University hosts summit exploring Indigenous solutions to addictions

The theme of a two-day event at First Nations University, exploring Indigenous solutions to addictions, was turning pain into power.
Multiple speakers advocated for the importance of harm reduction, as well as community consultation regarding mental health and addictions policy. Meanwhile, a new pilot project is aiming to combine western medicine with indigenous community-based healing.
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Holly Graham, who is one of the leads on that pilot project, says that if adopted by Saskatchewan, the program could help to alleviate the province’s shortage of treatment capacity.
Watch the video above for more.
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