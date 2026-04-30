First Nations University hosts summit exploring Indigenous solutions to addictions

Send this page to someone via email

The theme of a two-day event at First Nations University, exploring Indigenous solutions to addictions, was turning pain into power.

Multiple speakers advocated for the importance of harm reduction, as well as community consultation regarding mental health and addictions policy. Meanwhile, a new pilot project is aiming to combine western medicine with indigenous community-based healing.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Holly Graham, who is one of the leads on that pilot project, says that if adopted by Saskatchewan, the program could help to alleviate the province’s shortage of treatment capacity.

Watch the video above for more.