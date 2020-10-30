Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

10 residents now dead at Simcoe Manor nursing home amid COVID-19 outbreak

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 30, 2020 5:19 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Elliott says lack of an ‘epidemiological link’ is concern as cases in long-term care rise in Ottawa' Coronavirus: Elliott says lack of an ‘epidemiological link’ is concern as cases in long-term care rise in Ottawa
WATCH: Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said Tuesday that a surge in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is cause for concern because there is “no real huge epidemiological link” and that’s one of the reasons for the movement of cases into long-term care in that city. She said because of that, they’ve needed to introduce more stringent restrictions.

As of Thursday evening, 10 residents have died as a result of COVID-19 at the Simcoe Manor nursing home in Beeton, Ont., as the facility continues to experience an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Officials say no new cases have been reported at Simcoe Manor since mass testing took place at the home on Oct. 16.

Read more: Coronavirus: Front-line workers who left LTC homes in May won’t come back, commission hears

“As of today, all resident cases currently in the home have been resolved with one outstanding active positive resident currently receiving care in the hospital,” official said Thursday evening.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

So far, there have been 40 residents and 28 staff who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at Simcoe Manor.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the order of Ontario’s Ministry of Long-Term Care, Simcoe Manor is now under the management of the Royla Victoria Regional Health Centre.

The COVID-19 outbreak at Simcoe Manor was declared on Oct. 2.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford calls for more funding from Ottawa to assist in long-term care improvements' Coronavirus: Ford calls for more funding from Ottawa to assist in long-term care improvements
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaSimcoe ManorSimcoe Manor covid-19Simcoe Manor coronavirusOntairo long-term care
Flyers
More weekly flyers