10 residents now dead at Simcoe Manor nursing home amid COVID-19 outbreak

As of Thursday evening, 10 residents have died as a result of COVID-19 at the Simcoe Manor nursing home in Beeton, Ont., as the facility continues to experience an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Officials say no new cases have been reported at Simcoe Manor since mass testing took place at the home on Oct. 16.

“As of today, all resident cases currently in the home have been resolved with one outstanding active positive resident currently receiving care in the hospital,” official said Thursday evening.

So far, there have been 40 residents and 28 staff who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at Simcoe Manor.

Under the order of Ontario’s Ministry of Long-Term Care, Simcoe Manor is now under the management of the Royla Victoria Regional Health Centre.

The COVID-19 outbreak at Simcoe Manor was declared on Oct. 2.