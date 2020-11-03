Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Click to play video ''
LIVE STREAM: Nova Scotia officials are set to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province.

Nova Scotia officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, and Premier Stephen McNeil are set to provide the update this afternoon.

Over the past week, Nova Scotia has reported 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

Read more: Two new COVID-19 cases in N.S. on Monday, 3 cases under investigation

On Tuesday the province reported a single additional case.

Officials say the new case is located in the Northern Zone and the cause remains under investigation.

There are now 16 active cases in the province.

There have been 65 deaths related to COVID-19 in the province.

There have been 1,114 confirmed cases of the virus in Nova Scotia, 1,033 are now considered to be resolved.

The update is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. AT. Global News will carry the update on our website.

CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 Nova ScotiaPremier Stephen McNeilatlantic bubbledr. robert strangCoronavirus Nova Scotia
