Two new COVID-19 cases in N.S. on Monday, 3 cases under investigation

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of the coronavirus on Monday and says 15 cases remain active in the province.

One of the new cases is related to travel outside of the Atlantic bubble and the individual is self-isolating.

The second case is related to two cases reported on Sunday. All three of those cases are in the Central Zone and remain under investigation.

To date, Nova Scotia has confirmed 1,113 cases of COVID-19, of which 1,033 are now resolved.

There have been 65 deaths as a result of the virus. No Nova Scotians are currently in hospital with COVID-19, the province says.

Public health has completed 112,750 negative tests to date.

Nova Scotia continues to be a part of the Atlantic bubble, but the province recommends restricting travel to the Campbellton region of New Brunswick.

The Campbellton region remains the only region in the orange phase of the New Brunswick COVID-19 recovery plan.

New Brunswick reported no new COVID-19 cases on Monday.