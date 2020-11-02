Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Two new COVID-19 cases in N.S. on Monday, 3 cases under investigation

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 12:46 pm
Click to play video 'Global News Morning Halifax: November 2' Global News Morning Halifax: November 2
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of the coronavirus on Monday and says 15 cases remain active in the province.

One of the new cases is related to travel outside of the Atlantic bubble and the individual is self-isolating.

The second case is related to two cases reported on Sunday. All three of those cases are in the Central Zone and remain under investigation.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 13 active cases remain

To date, Nova Scotia has confirmed 1,113 cases of COVID-19, of which 1,033 are now resolved.

There have been 65 deaths as a result of the virus. No Nova Scotians are currently in hospital with COVID-19, the province says.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Public health has completed 112,750 negative tests to date.

Click to play video 'N.S. physicians getting creative this flu season' N.S. physicians getting creative this flu season
N.S. physicians getting creative this flu season

Nova Scotia continues to be a part of the Atlantic bubble, but the province recommends restricting travel to the Campbellton region of New Brunswick.

The Campbellton region remains the only region in the orange phase of the New Brunswick COVID-19 recovery plan.

New Brunswick reported no new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaHalifaxCOVID-19 Outbreakatlantic bubbleNew CasesCampbellton Outbreak
Flyers
More weekly flyers