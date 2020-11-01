Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 13 active cases remain

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are reporting two new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday.

The province says both cases are in the Central Zone and are under investigation.

Five new cases were reported on Saturday.

“These new cases show that with the second COVID-19 wave happening, travel outside the Atlantic Bubble is more risky,” said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, in a Saturday news release.

There are 13 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

To date, Nova Scotia has confirmed 1,111 cases of COVID-19, of which 1,033 are now resolved.

There have been 65 deaths as a result of the virus. No Nova Scotians are currently in hospital with COVID-19, the province says.

