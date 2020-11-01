Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 13 active cases remain

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 1, 2020 11:51 am
Click to play video 'N.S. essential workers call for province to adopt New Brunswick testing measures' N.S. essential workers call for province to adopt New Brunswick testing measures
A Nova Scotia man says that the province needs to follow New Brunswick’s lead when it comes to essential workers who must leave the province because of their jobs. As Callum Smith reports, New Brunswick said rotational workers can now volunteer for testing to reduce their self-isolation time.

Nova Scotia health officials are reporting two new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday.

The province says both cases are in the Central Zone and are under investigation.

Five new cases were reported on Saturday.

“These new cases show that with the second COVID-19 wave happening, travel outside the Atlantic Bubble is more risky,” said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, in a Saturday news release.

Read more: 5 new coronavirus cases reported in Nova Scotia on Saturday

There are 13 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

To date, Nova Scotia has confirmed 1,111 cases of COVID-19, of which 1,033 are now resolved.

There have been 65 deaths as a result of the virus. No Nova Scotians are currently in hospital with COVID-19, the province says.

Click to play video 'N.S. physicians getting creative this flu season' N.S. physicians getting creative this flu season
N.S. physicians getting creative this flu season
