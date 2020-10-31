Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

5 new coronavirus cases reported in Nova Scotia on Saturday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 31, 2020 12:25 pm
A nurse uses a swab to perform a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
A nurse uses a swab to perform a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Nova Scotia reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and said 11 active cases of the virus remain in the province.

Of the new cases, the province said two are in the Western Zone, two are in the Northern Zone and one in the Central Zone. Four are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and one is related to a previous case.

All have been self-isolating as required, according to public health officials.

READ MORE: Several isolated Canada-U.S. border communities exempted from COVID-19 quarantine

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“These new cases show that with the second COVID-19 wave happening, travel outside the Atlantic Bubble is more risky,” said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health for Nova Scotia in a press release.

Trending Stories

“Our recent new cases are all related to travel. Nova Scotians should reduce non-essential travel outside of the Atlantic Bubble. In addition, having all Nova Scotians following the public health measures reduces the chance of the virus spreading when it does get here,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Online booking for COVID-19 testing made available to Nova Scotians' Coronavirus: Online booking for COVID-19 testing made available to Nova Scotians
Coronavirus: Online booking for COVID-19 testing made available to Nova Scotians

According to the province, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 652 Nova Scotia tests Friday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 111,911 negative test results, 1,109 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

No one is currently in hospital, said the province.

As of Saturday, 1, 033 cases are considered resolved.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsNova Scotiacoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaTravel
Flyers
More weekly flyers