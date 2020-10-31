5 new coronavirus cases reported in Nova Scotia on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and said 11 active cases of the virus remain in the province.

Of the new cases, the province said two are in the Western Zone, two are in the Northern Zone and one in the Central Zone. Four are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and one is related to a previous case.

All have been self-isolating as required, according to public health officials.

“These new cases show that with the second COVID-19 wave happening, travel outside the Atlantic Bubble is more risky,” said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health for Nova Scotia in a press release.

“Our recent new cases are all related to travel. Nova Scotians should reduce non-essential travel outside of the Atlantic Bubble. In addition, having all Nova Scotians following the public health measures reduces the chance of the virus spreading when it does get here,” he added.

According to the province, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 652 Nova Scotia tests Friday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 111,911 negative test results, 1,109 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

No one is currently in hospital, said the province.

As of Saturday, 1, 033 cases are considered resolved.