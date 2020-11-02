Dartmouth man faces child pornography charges

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man is facing multiple child pornography-related charges after an arrest last week.

Police say that officers searched a residence in Dartmouth after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre (NCECC) that a person from Halifax had been downloading explicit images of children online.

Investigators seized a number of electronic devices as part of their search.

A forensic analysis of the electronics is expected to be conducted as part of the investigation.

A 38-year-old man was arrested at the home.

The Dartmouth man is facing one count each of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography, police said.

He’s scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to formally answer the charges.