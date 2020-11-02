Coronavirus: Outbreak declared at Stelco’s Lake Erie plant

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s Stelco says it’s dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak at a processing plant in Nanticoke, Ont.

In a release on the weekend, the steel company revealed a pair of positive cases among workers on its pickling line at Lake Erie.

“All employees identified by the Haldimand-Norfolk Public Health Department as having been in ‘close contact’ with infected employees have been notified and are required to comply with the Public Health directive to self-isolate for 14 days,” Stelco said in its statement.

The company is recommending that all employees who worked the line on Oct. 18 get themselves tested.

As a precautionary measure, the line was cleaned on Saturday.

The plant is a metal surface treatment facility that removes impurities, such as rust and scale from metals.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports six new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported six more COVID-19 cases on the weekend. The region has had 544 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

Officials say there are 35 active cases as of Nov. 1.

Public health says 34.9 per cent (190) of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk has had 32 COVID-19-connected deaths with 27 tied to residents at Anson Place Care Centre, a nursing home in Hagersville.