Coronavirus: Hamilton reports four new COVID-19 outbreaks over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported four new COVID-19 outbreaks at a long-term care home, a retirement home, a retail outlet and a Service Ontario location on the weekend. The city added 60 new coronavirus cases over a three day period to bump the total number of cases during the pandemic to 1,826 as of Sunday.

Public health says the new outbreaks are at Villa Italia on Upper Paradise Road; Hamilton Continuing Care at Wentworth Street South; the Service Ontario outlet on Dundurn Street and the Lululemon Athletica in Limeridge Mall.

Public health is now dealing with nine active outbreaks involving 50 people as of Sunday at:

three long-term care homes, including Wentworth Lodge, Chartwell Willowgrove, Hamilton Continuing Care

one retirement home (Villa Italia)

one church (Restoration Full Gospel Church)

one school (St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic Elementary)

one heavy equipment company (SkyLift Rentals)

one retailer (Lululemon Athletica – Limeridge Mall)

one government organization (Service Ontario – 50 Dundurn Street)

The outbreak at Chartwell Willowgrove on Old Mohawk Road grew over the weekend, adding another 13 positive cases. The outbreak now involves 35 people: 19 residents and 16 staff members.

Story continues below advertisement

Outbreaks declared over on the weekend include three institutions: Dundurn Place Care Centre; Cardinal residences; and Macassa Lodge. An outbreak involving six members of a local basketball team was also declared over.

Hamilton has 171 active cases with three people in hospital with COVID-19.

Thirty-three per cent (69) of the city’s 209 new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have been among people under the age of 30.

During that time, 42.1 per cent (88) of the new cases were acquired through a close contact.

Since the pandemic began Hamilton has had 48 virus-related deaths.

Halton Region reports 46 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Public Health Halton says the region now has 2,202 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, reporting 46 new cases over the weekend.

Halton reported two new outbreaks at the Chartwell Brant Centre long-term care home in Burlington and the Revera Trafalgar Lodge retirement home in Oakville. No details were released by public health on how many people have been affected by the outbreaks.

Story continues below advertisement

The outbreak at Chartwell Waterford grew by 11 cases on the weekend for a total of 43 tied to 27 residents, five staff members and 11 others connected with the home. The facility has three deaths since the outbreak began on Oct. 13.

Tansley Woods also saw case numbers at the retirement home go up by two over the weekend for a total of 45 involving 33 residents, eight staff cases, and four others. The facility has had six deaths since the outbreak began on Oct. 13.

Halton has six outbreaks involving at least 109 people at three long-term care homes (Wyndham Manor and Chartwell Waterford in Oakville, as well as Chartwell Brant Centre in Burlington) and three retirement homes (Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington; Traflager Lodge in Oakville; and Amica Georgetown).

An outbreak involving one staff member at the Post Inn Village in Oakville was declared over on the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

The region has 229 active cases as of Nov. 1, with Oakville accounting for 95 and Burlington accounting for 55 cases.

Public Health Halton says 49.3 per cent (133) of its 270 new cases in the last 10 days were among residents under the age of 39. Burlington accounts for 64 of the total new cases in the last 10 days with 35 (55 per cent) under the age of 39.

The region says there are nine people in hospital with COVID-19.

Halton has 35 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Niagara Region reports 54 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Niagara public health reported 54 new COVID-19 cases since Friday to put the region’s total number of cases at 1,463 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 154 active cases as of Nov. 1.

There are five outbreaks connected with the coronavirus at two retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester, and River Road Retirement in Niagara Falls), and three long-term care homes (Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls; West Park Health Centre; and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie).

Story continues below advertisement

Niagara Health hospital is reporting that the outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls involves 23 positive cases among 11 residents and 12 staff. Two resident deaths have been connected with the outbreak which began on Sept. 29.

An outbreak at the Rapelje Lodge LTC was declared over on the weekend.

Three hundred and ninety-eight (27.2 per cent) of the area’s COVID-19 cases have been connected with long-term care or retirement homes in the region.

Since the pandemic was declared, 44.1 per cent (652) of the region’s 1,463 cases have occurred in people under the age of 39.

Niagara has had 71 virus-related deaths since March.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports six new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported six more COVID-19 cases on the weekend. The region has had 544 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

Officials say there are 35 active cases as of Nov. 1.

Public health says 34.9 per cent (190) of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has one current outbreak at Stelco in Lake Erie. Public health says the outbreak involves two employees at the steel manufacturers’ pickle lines.

Story continues below advertisement

Haldimand-Norfolk has had 32 COVID-19-connected deaths with 27 tied to residents at Anson Place Care Centre, a nursing home in Hagersville.

Brant County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Brant County’s health unit reported 24 additional COVID-19 cases over the last three days. The region has had 281 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 55 active cases as of Nov. 1 with four people receiving hospital care.

The region reported two new outbreaks on the weekend at a hair salon in Lynden Park Mall in Brantford and a retirement home in Mount Pleasant.

Public health says three cases of COVID-19 were found in individuals from Salon Mirage who did not have clear, identifiable transmission sources outside of the business.

The people involved were at the salon between Oct. 22 and Oct. 28. So far, no customers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to public health.

Meanwhile, one resident has tested positive for the coronavirus at the Brucefield Manor Retirement on Mount Pleasant Road.

Brant County now has four outbreaks at the salon as well as two retirement homes (Riverview Terrace in Brantford and Brucefield Manor) and an outbreak at Hardy Terrace long-term care home in Brantford involving one staff member.

Story continues below advertisement

The outbreak at Riverview Terrace involves 13 people including 10 residents.

Public health says 35.2 per cent (99) of all cases in the county involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19 infection.