Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Sea to Sky Gondola cable was deliberately cut again, regulator confirms

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 30, 2020 12:26 pm
Click to play video 'Significant reward offered to solve Sea-to-Sky Gondola vandalism case' Significant reward offered to solve Sea-to-Sky Gondola vandalism case
The operators of the Squamish attraction are now offering a major reward to find, arrest and successfully prosecute the person or people responsible for the vandalism. For the second time in about a year, the cable has been cut at the Sea-to-Sky Gondola.

An investigation by an independent technical safety regulator into an incident that grounded the Sea to Sky Gondola last month concluded the haul rope was deliberately cut, and there was no technical system failure.

The damaged cable was discovered on the morning of Sept. 14, with dozens of cars having crashed to the ground.

It was the second time the cable had been cut in just over a year.

Technical Safety BC confirmed Friday that the most recent incident “was the result of the gondola’s main haul rope being deliberately cut” and ruled out other factors such as the design, installation and operation of the technical system.

Click to play video 'Sea to Sky Gondola deliberately vandalized for a second time' Sea to Sky Gondola deliberately vandalized for a second time
Sea to Sky Gondola deliberately vandalized for a second time

The haul rope consists of six strands of galvanized steel, Technical Safety BC said. During the September incident, several of the rope’s strands were cut, and the “remaining strains failed due to tension overload.”

The safety regulator came to a similar conclusion about an August 2019 incident that caused most of the gondola’s 30 cabins to fall to the ground, many of them damaged beyond repair.

No one was injured in either incident.

Click to play video 'New look at repairs to the Sea To Sky Gondola' New look at repairs to the Sea To Sky Gondola
New look at repairs to the Sea To Sky Gondola

Police have yet to make an arrest in either instance.

— With files from Gord Macdonald, Amy Judd and Simon Little

