Sea to Sky Gondola cable cut a 2nd time by vandals

The Sea to Sky Gondola cable has been cut for a second time.
Dozens of cars have come crashing down after the cable was cut early Monday morning.
An employee for the attraction confirmed to Global News that it appears this is the second act of vandalism after the cable was cut more than a year ago.
That shut down the attraction for several months.
Squamish RCMP are now on scene and say there were no injuries.
More to come.
