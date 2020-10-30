‘It’s scary’: Winnipeg hospital doctor worried about ICUs and lack of capacity

At least two intensive care units at one Winnipeg hospital have hit capacity and one doctor said it’s only a matter of time before all are over capacity.

He’s worked with some of the sickest patients in Winnipeg and has seen the effect COVID-19 is having on Manitoba’s health care system and specifically ICU beds.

Now the Winnipeg hospital doctor, who Global News has agreed not to identity because he fears job repercussions, said people need to start to worry.

“They need to be concerned. They need to concerned about themselves, concerned about their families and their friends,” he told Global News.

The doctor said when they start to run out of beds, physicians and medical professionals are going to be put in tough positions when it comes to deciding who they can care for.

“Having to choose between patient A and patient B because patient A is five years younger and has one or two less health problems? That’s not fair,” he said.

“It’s awful. If you think about having your family member be that person who doesn’t get that bed… that’s not a situation you ever want to go through.” Tweet This

Critical care beds are used for the sickest patients and can include people who have had heart attacks and strokes, or those who have suffered a major trauma, and also those with severe cases of COVID-19.

“If we only have one bed left in the entire province that’s pretty hard to come by,” he said. “Unforunatley when it gets into the situation of who is best suited for that bed, that’s not a situation we as a medical professional want to be in.”

On Wednesday, Chief Nursing Officer Lanette Siragusa said Winnipeg’s 71 critical care beds were at 92 per cent capacity, leaving just six free in the city.

“By the time we left work at the end of the day (Wednesday) there was maybe one critical care bed in the province,” the doctor said.

Less than 24 hours later, St. Boniface Hospital hit capacity in two units.

According to a memo posted to the hospital’s website, the Intensive Care Medicine Surgery (ICMS) unit, where the hospital says it cares for its most critical patients, had all 14 beds occupied.

The hospital said they had to admit a patient to the Intensive Care Cardiac Surgery (ICCS) unit as a result, which was then put at capacity and unable to accept new patients because too many staff were off sick or isolating are a COVID-19 exposure.

Half of all ICU beds are filled with COVID-19 patients, according to the hospital.

The Nurses Union told Global News 15 nurses have tested positive at St. Boniface hospital including four who work in the ICU. Eight others are self-isolating awaiting results.

“We’re already in a nursing shortage, Nurses Union President Darlene Jackson said. “We have crushing workloads out there we’re seeing areas where nurse to patient ratio would normally be two patients to one nurse. We’re now seeing areas of five patients to one nurse.”