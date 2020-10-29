St. Boniface Hospital intensive care unit officially over capacity

Send this page to someone via email

St. Boniface Hospital’s intensive care unit is officially over capacity.

The Intensive Care Medicine Surgery (ICMS) unit, where the hospital says it cares for its most critical patients, has all 14 beds occupied.

A memo posted to the hospital’s website says they have had to admit a patient to the Intensive Care Cardiac Surgery (ICCS) unit as a result.

The ICCS unit is also unable to take any new patients as staff have been furloughed due to exposure from a patient.

The hospital says more than half the patients needing critical care are positive for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know that patients being treated for COVID-19 remain in intensive care for longer periods of time than other critical care patients,” the memo says.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“This puts additional pressure on our capacity. Due to the capacity strain, the hospital says they cannot expand capacity without canceling surgeries, saying that would free up staff who could then be deployed to treat Intensive Care unit patients.”

Meanwhile, the hospital says Health Sciences Centre and Grace Hospital are working with staff to create capacity to meet the surge of patients that will need care moving forward.

The hospital says while the matter of surgery cancellations is under consideration, they’re mindful of the impacts it will have and will keep those patients updated.

Right now, there are 25 patients and 11 staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the hospital, as well as three deaths related to the outbreak.

In its latest COVID-19 update released Thursday afternoon, the province said 17 people were in ICU with the virus.

1:58 More restrictions on the way? More restrictions on the way?

Advertisement