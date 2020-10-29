Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

St. Boniface Hospital intensive care unit officially over capacity

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted October 29, 2020 10:17 pm
St. Boniface Hospital's intensive care unit is now overcapacity.
St. Boniface Hospital's intensive care unit is now overcapacity. Abigail Turner / Global News

St. Boniface Hospital’s intensive care unit is officially over capacity.

The Intensive Care Medicine Surgery (ICMS) unit, where the hospital says it cares for its most critical patients, has all 14 beds occupied.

A memo posted to the hospital’s website says they have had to admit a patient to the Intensive Care Cardiac Surgery (ICCS) unit as a result.

The ICCS unit is also unable to take any new patients as staff have been furloughed due to exposure from a patient.

Read more: Another record-setting day of coronavirus cases in Manitoba, 1 new death reported Thursday

The hospital says more than half the patients needing critical care are positive for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know that patients being treated for COVID-19 remain in intensive care for longer periods of time than other critical care patients,” the memo says.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“This puts additional pressure on our capacity. Due to the capacity strain, the hospital says they cannot expand capacity without canceling surgeries, saying that would free up staff who could then be deployed to treat Intensive Care unit patients.”

Trending Stories

Meanwhile, the hospital says Health Sciences Centre and Grace Hospital are working with staff to create capacity to meet the surge of patients that will need care moving forward.

The hospital says while the matter of surgery cancellations is under consideration, they’re mindful of the impacts it will have and will keep those patients updated.

Right now, there are 25 patients and 11 staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the hospital, as well as three deaths related to the outbreak.

In its latest COVID-19 update released Thursday afternoon, the province said 17 people were in ICU with the virus.

Click to play video 'More restrictions on the way?' More restrictions on the way?
More restrictions on the way?
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19ICUManitoba COVID-19Winnipeg hospitalsIntensive Care UnitOvercapacitySt. Boniface HopsitalSt. Boniface ICU
Flyers
More weekly flyers