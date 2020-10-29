Another record-setting day of coronvavirus cases in Manitoba, 1 new death reported Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in as many days, Manitoba saw its highest ever daily count of new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as health officials said another Manitoban has died and hospitalizations from the virus continue to climb.

In a release the province said 193 new cases of novel coronavirus were identified as of Thursday morning. That beaks the previous record for the most cases announced in a day set on Tuesday, when when health officials said 184 cases had been identified.

The new cases bring Manitoba’s total number of reported cases to 4,894.

The latest death — a man in his 80s from the Southern health region — brings the province’s total number of COVID-19-related fatalities reported since March to 62.

The province said the man’s death isn’t connected to any current outbreaks.

Provincial data shows 97 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 17 in intensive care. Wednesday’s numbers showed 89 in hospital, with 19 of those in ICU.

Provincial data shows there were 2,409 active cases, while 2,423 people have recovered.

The province’s current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 7.8 per cent, according to provincial data.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

