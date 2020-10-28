Menu

College Louis-Riel temporarily sending students home after several COVID-19 cases

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
College Louis-Riel students are being asked to stay home until November 9.
College Louis-Riel students are being asked to stay home until November 9. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A Winnipeg school is transitioning to remote learning and closing its doors for two weeks after a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The DSFM (Division scolaire franco-manitobaine) is asking students at College Louis-Riel to stay home until Monday, Nov. 9, when classes are scheduled to resume.

“There are four cases presently at College Louis-Riel,” DSFM superintendent Alain Laberge told Global News.

“Our school board made the decision to send all students home to err on the side of caution.”

Read more: Another 3 coronavirus deaths, 170 new cases reported in Manitoba Wednesday

“We understand this is an unexpected inconvenience, but know that this decision is made in the best interests of students, school staff and community health,” Laberge added in a letter to parents.

New rules introduced at schools in the Winnipeg Metro region and Northern region on Monday include increased physical distancing — up to two metres from one another — to the greatest extent possible.

Trending Stories

Schools were asked to adjust classroom space as necessary, to remove classroom furniture and repurpose other spaces within schools.

Extracurricular activities will only be permitted if all learning and distancing requirements have been met. If these activities continue, established guidelines must be followed and, in the case of sports, participants should maintain distance when not active, according to the province.

Teachers and staff who move across cohorts of students, including substitute teachers, are required to wear medical masks. Medical-grade disposable masks have been issued to all schools, but N95 masks are not required.

Click to play video 'Manitoba tightens restrictions on schools in Winnipeg Metro, northern regions, in response to rising COVID-19 numbers' Manitoba tightens restrictions on schools in Winnipeg Metro, northern regions, in response to rising COVID-19 numbers
Manitoba tightens restrictions on schools in Winnipeg Metro, northern regions, in response to rising COVID-19 numbers

 

CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus In Canadamanitoba coronavirusWinnipeg schoolsManitoba schoolsCOVID-19 In SchoolsDFSMCollege Louis-Riel
